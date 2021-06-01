Savannah’s mask mandate is no more. New mask ‘advisory’ in its place

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah’s mask mandate has now expired.
A new mask advisory is in its place, according to Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.
The mayor recommends that those who have not been vaccinated and those under the age of 12 still wear masks. Immunocompromised people should wear masks while in indoor, crowded spaces.
“At some point, I think that we have been parental. Now, we have to be big boys and girls, and we have to do the right thing. Unfortunately, there are people out there, if you do the math, if you have two out of three people who are not vaccinated, that means, two out of three citizens are walking around without a mask on, and they know they are not vaccinated. So, that is why I’ll be continuing to wear a mask. Because you just do not know. So, we will allow people to make those decisions. But I think it’s important for people to keep themselves safe,” Mayor Johnson said.
