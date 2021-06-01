TUESDAY | We’re, gradually, transitioning back to a more-typical summer weather pattern!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under just a couple of clouds, it’s another unseasonably cool start to the day. Temperatures are in the mid and upper 50s inland and range from the mid-60s to near 70 along the immediate coastline through 7 a.m.
It’s dry this morning with only very patchy fog through 8 a.m.
Under sunshine, our temperature warms to around 80° by noon; peaking in the low to mid-80s in most areas this afternoon. It may be a few degrees cooler along the coastline and we could see some upper 80s well southwest of Savannah. The forecast remains mostly dry today, but a spotty rain shower cannot be completely ruled out.
A greater chance of rain builds in tomorrow and scattered downpours are likely by Friday. The wetter weather pattern lingers into the weekend, alongside seasonably warm and humid weather.
The rain will be scattered in coverage each day and primarily occurring between late morning and dinner-time.. in a very typical summer-time pattern.
Have a great day,
Cutter
