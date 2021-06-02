Community Champions: A Home for Her

“We’ll be able to provide services to 32 women with 16 bedrooms and eight bathrooms, including job assistance, mental health counseling services. We’ll have a case manager on site, we’ll have a resident assistant on site. We’ll have a computer room where the clients that are here can use to find a job or answer email or whatever they need to do they’ll have access to a computer. We’ll have a full laundry facility, we’ll have clothing, food, all those things you would think. And the great thing here is the client here will only have to open one door to get to mental health counseling.”