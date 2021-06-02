Crashes on I-95, I-16 causing traffic delays

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Multiple crashes on Interstate 16 and Interstate 95 are causing traffic delays on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), crashes in Pooler and a six-vehicle crash on I-95 in Bryan County are causing extreme delays in western Chatham County.
I-95 southbound is backed up due to an accident in Bryan County at mile marker 90. Traffic is being diverted, resulting in a standstill on I-95 southbound, Highway 17 southbound, and Hwy 204 westbound.
Veterans Parkway is now backed up from Chatham Parkway to Highway 204. And Highway 80 westbound is backing up.
Crashes in Pooler on I-16 at I-95 have both north and southbound I-16 shut down in that area, according to CCPD.
