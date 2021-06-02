Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 6-2-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will influence our weather this week at the surface. Plenty of upper level moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will move over us. This will keep a chance for mainly afternoon showers and storms everyday. A cold front moves in from the west and weakens over the area Friday. We’ll see a good chance for much needed scattered showers and storms Thursday through Monday. Widespread severe storms are not expected at this time. Temps will be very seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows near 70.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs 82-88.
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers early, lows 68-76.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Thursday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers early, lows near 70.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Friday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 70.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 70.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 70.
Monday wil be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 70.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Tuesday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 70.
TROPICS: No tropical development is expected in the next 5 days.
COASTAL WATERS FORECAST: Today: SE winds at 5-10 kt increasing to 10-15 kt late. Seas 2 ft. Tonight: SE winds at 10-15 kt, seas 2-3 ft. Thursday: S winds at 10-15 kt, seas 3-4 ft.
