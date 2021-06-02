Demolition beginning on yellow buildings seen along William Hilton Pkwy

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A demolition project starting Wednesday on Hilton Head Island will change the landscape of the main entrance to the island.
If you ever drive along William Hilton Parkway on the way to Hilton Head, you’ve probably seen yellow buildings that are pretty much falling apart, but the town says they’re not going to be there for much longer because demolition starts soon.
The three banana yellow buildings represent a piece of Hilton Head’s past. The buildings, formally known as Fairfield Square, used to house a motel, a liquor store, and other small businesses through the 1960s.
Today, it sits empty, falling into disrepair.
Last August, the town purchased the 1.93 acre piece of land for just under $500,000. Now, they are ready to knock it down. You can expect heavier truck traffic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. now through next week.
They hope to be done by Friday, June 11. What the land will be turned into is still up in the air.
“The short-term plan is to demo the buildings and return it to Green space. We will oversee the property and maintain it in the short term, but as the corridor planning continues there may be opportunities for growth or development in that section. It’s too early to make that determination yet, but the community should stay tuned,” said Sean Colin, senior advisor to the Town Manager.
The town says anyone who drives through the area should be aware and a little extra cautious and they asked that you please mind the sound.
