Skip to content
Sky Cams
WTOC Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Live
News
Tracking the Vaccine
First Alert Weather
WTOC Investigates
Community
Contact Us
Home
Watch Live
Download Our Apps
Submit a photo
Programming Schedule
Watch Us On Roku/Amazon Fire/Apple TV
Full Court Press
Circle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
News
Coronavirus
Tracking the Vaccine
Crime
Lowcountry News
WTOC Investigates
Education
Elections Center
Traffic
National
First Alert Weather
Headlines
Hurricane Center
Activity Book
What is a First Alert Weather Day?
Astronomical Tide and River Data
Sports
Scores
End Zone
Eagle Report
Golf
Community
Good News
Community Champions
Proud To Be A Farmer
Taking Care of Business
Holidays HQ
Morning Break
Food
Pet Pics
Outdoor Overhaul
Calendar
Podcasts
WTOC News Podcast
WTOC Sports Podcast
First Alert Weather Podcast
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Internships at WTOC
Contests
Latest Newscasts
Contests
Fathers Day 2021 photo contest
Enter for a chance to win!
RELATED CONTENT
Fathers Day 2021 photo contest
Enter for a chance to win a Father's Day Prize
By
WTOC Staff
Published April 22, 2021 at 12:37 PM