Man facing charges after being shot in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH CO., Ga. (WTOC) - A man is facing charges after being shot Tuesday in Bulloch County.
According to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, a man walked into a stranger’s yard yelling out things about “demons and the devil.”
The man who lives in the home says he repeatedly tried to tell the suspect to get away from his house and off of his property but the man would not leave.
The resident says the man walked aggressively towards him so he shot the ground in front of him as a warning but the man kept coming towards him so he shot the man in the leg.
Deputies say the suspect was taken to the hospital and will be facing criminal charges upon his release.
BCSO is advising people to call 911 if they ever encounter an unwanted person or intruder.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.