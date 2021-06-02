Oil found on shore near Golden Ray wreckage

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Environmental response crews say they found some oil on the shore near the St. Simons Lighthouse Tuesday.
The response team is able to use special equipment to get rid of the oil. They have deployed a white sorbent boom near Clam Creek to absorb any oil floating on the water’s surface. Sorbent boom is hydrophobic and can absorb any oil material floating on the water’s surface.
There is a 24-hour on-water response team in place to watch and respond to any possible oil spills.
Natural resource advisors are checking the area for any impacts on wildlife.
Safety personnel continues air monitoring in the community using mobile air monitoring equipment. Incident Response says community air quality analysis and water sample analysis continue to confirm no exceedances of air and water quality standards.
If you encounter what you believe is debris from the Golden Ray wreck, please do not handle the debris. Call the Debris Reporting Hotline at (912) 944-5620. Responders evaluate each report, survey the vicinity and recover any shipwreck debris in addition to their daily surveys of the water and the shoreline. If you encounter residual oil on the shoreline or in the water, please call the National Response Center hotline at (800) 424-8802.
