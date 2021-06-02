SCCPSS adopts lower millage rate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Turning to education, in a unanimous vote Wednesday, the Savannah-Chatham County School board voted to approve their 2022 budget and a proposed millage rate.
Board members also got an update on how the district is looking forward to the new school year.
Savannah-Chatham County Public School board members voted to approve a proposed millage rate of 18.131 mills for 2022. In a $100,000 home, property owners will pay the school system $725. 24 annually in taxes. That’s $30 less than what they paid last year.
Board members say this is what taxpayers have been asking for.
“It’s not quite as much as I would’ve liked to see. However, I do know that we can’t be overly aggressive with the millage rate not knowing what will be going on in the future. However I do appreciate all the hard work that was put in into being able to get the maximum amount of a decrease to help with the property owners in the county,” said Michael Johnson, District 7.
The board also approved the fiscal year budget for 2022. Over $465 million has been allocated for the general fund. Over $131 million will be used for special revenue funds like from the CARES Act and for food services.
Nearly $4 million will go toward worker compensation and $52 million for capital projects. One piece of the fiscal year budget the board was particularly proud of was no general obligation bond debt.
“I hope that the public will realize this wonderful benefit to them and that they will remember that a big reason we’re able to do this is because of the long support we’ve had from them in our ESPLOST projects,” said Cornelia H. Hall, District 3.
The district also gave a quick update on what families can expect heading into fall. A five day in person return is still the plan and they expect certain safety protocols like mask wearing to remain in place.
However, students will have the option to wear one or not. The first day of the 2021-2022 school year begins August 4.
Board members also got an update on some ongoing projects.
The district says they’re seeing a significant increase in the construction costs and it’s causing delays in Savannah Arts Academy renovations.
The district previously delayed New Hampstead K-8′s opening - now they say they’re working with contractors to try to maintain that timeline and the focusing on the quality of the new school.
