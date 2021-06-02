Summer Reading Program begins at Live Oak Public Libraries

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Each summer, there is concern that kids will fall into the summer slide and not be prepared for their next grade level in the fall.
After a school year where many kids were not in school full-time, reading this summer will be critical.
Live Oak Public Libraries is starting to shift back to having in-person events. But with summer reading, you can stop by the library to get some books and track reading or you can do all of it online.
There is no list of required books. The library wants the kids to chose what books they read. Any required reading for school will count towards the hours at the summer reading program. If they complete 10 hours of reading and five activities, they will be entered to win the grand prize of a tablet. This is for kids kindergarten through 5th grade, and also for 6th through 12th grade.
Adults can also join the summer reading program with their kids to get everyone reading this summer.
“It is fun for me to re-visit some of the classics that I remember reading as a kid. We had to read them on our own when growing up so it is enjoyable to spend that time with them at night and during the day to read with them...keep their brain active, give them something to do. They have a little time now, obviously, so when we are in car rides and whatnot, give them something to focus on other than electronics,” said Laura Vantil, a Savannah mom.
The program just started this week. You can stop by the library to get signed up or register online here.
If you need to stop by the library to pick up some books, keep in mind that there will also be meals from America’s Second Harvest Food Bank available for kids to take each weekday from 12-1 p.m. at the Bull Street Library location.
Live Oak’s Summer Reading Program runs June 1 through July 31.
