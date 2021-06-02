4 suspects arrested for death of missing Savannah man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Four people have been arrested in connection with the death of a missing Savannah man, according to the Savannah Police Department.
Charles Vinson, 23, was reported missing on April 27, 2021, and was found deceased in the 2900 block of Julia Law Street five days later.
Savannah and Chatham County police departments investigated Vinson’s death and identified four suspects.
The U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Task Force arrested 27-year-old Marquis Raquel Parrish on May 7 on a murder charge.
On the same day, Carlos Tyriek Roundtree, 26, was served warrants in the Chatham County Jail. He was previously booked on an unrelated charged. Roundtree was charged with tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection to the homicide.
Aalyiah Nycole Jahnique Duncan, 22, was arrested on a charge of murder (party to a crime) on May 23.
Javaris Jevon Roundtree, 24, was arrested on June 2 on a charge of murder.
All suspects remain in custody at the Chatham County jail.
The investigation remains ongoing.
