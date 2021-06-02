WEDNESDAY | Spotty rain, humidity return to the forecast!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a partly, to mostly, cloudy sky... it’s a warmer, more humid start to Wednesday across our area.
Spotty rain has fallen in some coastal neighborhoods. A chance of isolated rain showers lingers through the morning commute. Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures warm into the lower 80s by noon and peak in the mid to upper 80s. Isolated, to widely scattered, rain and thunder will develop along the sea breeze inland from the beach and spread inland through the day.
Not everyone sees rain today, but some greater chances of rain are on the way!
Isolated, to scattered, downpours are possible - primarily between late morning and early evening - Thursday through the weekend. Temperatures will be seasonably toasty and into the mid and upper 80s each afternoon. A few communities will hit 90° in the warmer spots.
A very summer-like pattern lingers into early next week.
Have a great Wednesday,
Cutter
