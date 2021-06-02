Woman arrested after protest outside Savannah mayor’s house

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A disturbance outside Savannah Mayor Van Johnson’s home early Monday morning led to an arrest.
According to a Savannah Police Department report, the disturbance awoke neighbors who came outside to see what was going on around 12:30 a.m. The report says a group of people had gathered with a bullhorn and began shouting, “Van, we still out here for you.”
It’s unclear from the report what they were protesting.
SPD officers asked the group to leave. Police arrested one person. Keijah Brooks, 21, was booked into the Chatham County jail on charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful assembly. She was released on a $1,300 bond.
WTOC called Mayor Johnson for comment regarding the matter. He has not yet returned our call.
