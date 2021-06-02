Sky Cams
WTOC Birthday Club Publicity Release

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PUBLICITY RELEASE/WAIVER AND COPYRIGHT LICENSE

I, hereby authorize and grant to Gray Media Group, Inc. d/b/ WTOC-TV in Savannah, GA, (“Company”) and its successors, licensees and assigns, in connection with the production or promotion of the WTOC Arrowhead Birthday Club (“Program”) the irrevocable right to use, re-use, adapt, modify, exhibit, distribute, edit and otherwise exploit, my name, likeness, image, photograph, voice, biography, interview, statements and/or performance live and recorded (“Contributions”) together with all music, photographs, video clips, sound recordings, writings or other materials (“Materials”) I submit to Company. I represent that I hold the full copyright in, and have the right to license, any music that I perform or Materials that I provide (or that the music or Materials are in the public domain). I expressly grant Company a non-exclusive, world-wide, payment and royalty free, perpetual, and irrevocable all-media license to include such music and Materials in the Program and in connection with advertising, promoting, marketing, or providing publicity for the Program.

I agree that, in addition to use in connection with the Program, Company, its licensees or assigns, retains sole discretion to use my Contributions and Materials, without further payment or consideration, in any and all manner, media or formats now known or hereafter devised, in whole or in part, as edited and otherwise altered, throughout the world, in perpetuity.

I acknowledge that Company shall be the owner of the Program, and any other program, posting, or other use to which the Contributions or Materials are added  and all rights thereto for all purposes and that I have no rights to Company’s uses and no right to receive any compensation or consideration for any uses.  I agree that Company may use my Contributions and Materials in any advertising, promotion or marketing of the Program or of any other program, posting or use to which the Contributions or Materials are added without obtaining my additional consent.

I agree to indemnify and hold harmless Company from and against all claims, losses, expenses and liabilities of every kind, including reasonable attorneys’ fees, arising out of the inaccuracy or breach of any provision of this agreement.  I also agree to waive any equitable remedies against Company.

I expressly release Company from any and all claims arising out of the use as described above by Company for use of my Contributions and Materials, including but not limited to claims for blurring, distortion, or editing.  I further expressly release and discharge Company of and from any and all claims arising from my participation, including, without limitation, any claims for defamation, false light, invasion of privacy, violation of the rights of publicity, breach of confidence, trademark infringement, unfair competition, and copyright infringement.

This agreement will in all respects be governed by and interpreted, construed and enforced in accordance with the laws of the State or Commonwealth where Company is incorporated or is conducting business, without regard to conflict of law principles, and I submit to the jurisdiction of the courts within the same State or Commonwealth and waive all objections to the jurisdiction or venue of such courts.  If any provision in this agreement is found to be invalid, unlawful or unenforceable to any extent, such provision shall be excluded from this agreement, which shall continue to be valid, lawful and enforceable in all other respects to the fullest extent permitted by law.

This agreement represents the entire understanding of the parties, and I am not relying on any other promises or statements made by anyone other than this agreement, which may not be amended unless mutually agreed to by both Company and myself in writing.

I HAVE READ AND FULLY UNDERSTAND THIS AGREEMENT.

IF YOU ARE UNDER THE AGE OF LEGAL AGE OF  MAJORITY IN THE STATION’S STATE OR COMMONWEALTH, YOUR PARENT OR LEGAL GUARDIAN MUST EXECUTE THIS RELEASE.

I hereby represent that I am the parent and/or legal guardian of the minor child identified below and that I have read and fully understand this release prior to signing it and execute this release on behalf of my minor child.

