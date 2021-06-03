Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, endangered man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance locating a missing man who may be in danger.
Devontia Rice, 28 of Fairfax, S.C., was reported missing and endangered by his family. Rice was dropped off near Coligny Beach, Hilton Head Island by family members around 6 p.m. on Tuesday and has not been heard from since.
His family says he has a medical condition.
Devontia is African-American, 5′06″, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a hat, a red hooded jacket with “PIT” on the front, shorts, tennis shoes and was carrying a lime green backpack.
Anyone with information should call 911.
