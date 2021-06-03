Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect that left scene of wreck on SC 170

(Source: Bluffton Township Fire District)
By WTOC Staff | June 3, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT - Updated June 3 at 4:28 PM

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect that left the scene of a crash on SC 170.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of a blue SUV – who is believed responsible for causing the crash – left his SUV on the side of the road and ran toward Barrel Landing Road.

The man is described as a white male, approximately 6′02″ tall, slender build, with a shaved head and was wearing a white tank top.

The sheriff’s office is searching for the suspect with K-9 units.

Anyone who has information on the subject’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.

June 3, 2021 - At approximately 3:00pm, the Bluffton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS were dispatched to Motor...

Posted by Bluffton Township Fire District on Thursday, June 3, 2021

