Commitments continue to roll in for Palmetto Championship at Congaree

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A week ahead of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, players continue to commit to playing the PGA Tour’s third event in South Carolina.
On Tuesday, Brooks Koepka and Kevin Kisner announced their commitments.
Koepka, the World No. 7 golfer is a four-time major champion. The Palmetto Championship would be his first start on Tour since the PGA Championship, where he finished as the runner-up.
Kisner is a South Carolina native and University of Georgia alum. Kisner’s best finish this season is a runner-up at The RSM Classic in November.
Other notable names in the field include World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, World No. 10 Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood and Ian Poulter.
Thursday, the PGA TOUR announced a list of players that will be playing on sponsor exemptions, including Bluffton-native and Clemson alum, Bryson Nimmer.
Nimmer will be making his third start of the 2020-21 season at Congaree after competing in both the Puerto Rico Open and RBC Heritage.
Joining Nimmer will be UGA-alum Davis Thompson, John Pak, Cole Hammer, David Lipsky, and Wilco Nienaber.
According to the PGA TOUR, players have until 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, June 4 to commit to the tournament. A full field list will be announced once the commitment deadline has passed.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.