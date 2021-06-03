Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 6-3-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will influence our weather this week at the surface. Plenty of upper level moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean will move over us. This will keep a chance for mainly afternoon showers and storms everyday. A cold front moves in from the west and weakens over the area Friday. We’ll see a good chance for much needed scattered showers and storms Thursday through Monday. Widespread severe storms are not expected at this time but rainfall could be locally heavy. Temps will be very seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows near 70.