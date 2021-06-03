Execution set for 2nd SC inmate suing over death penalty law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WCSC) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has issued an execution date for a death row inmate suing the state over a new law forcing inmates to choose between a firing squad or the electric chair. Court documents show Freddie Owens’ execution is scheduled for June 25.
The court notice comes less than a week after the Supreme Court set an execution date for another man on death row, Brad Sigmon.
A lawsuit filed by attorneys for both Owens and Sigmon earlier this month argue they can’t be electrocuted or shot because he was sentenced under an old law that made lethal injection the default execution method.
According to court documents, Owens was sentenced to death by a state jury for the 1997 murder of Irene Graves during an armed robbery of a Speedway convenience store where she worked.
On Halloween night in 1997, Owens was driving around his hometown of Greenville with three of his co-defendants when authorities said they conspired to hold up a series of local businesses. Court documents state that two of them, without Owens, robbed a cleaners business, then later in the evening all four robbed a convenience store.
After midnight prosecutors said the four men conferred on Owens’ front porch about splitting up and robbing two more businesses. One was a Waffle House, but authorities said the businesses was too crowded for the men to carry out their plan, and the other target was the Speedway which was carried out by Owens and another man.
Security footage from the Speedway showed one man wearing a ski mask and the other wearing a pair of pantyhose on his head as they entered the business around 4 a.m. Authorities said the men accosted Graves, removed about $37 from the cash register and led Graves at gunpoint to the back of the store where the safe was located.
Court documents state when Graves could not open the safe because she didn’t know the combination, the man in the ski mask shot her in the head, killing her instantly.
Owens and the other three men were indicted the following October. One of the co-defendants testified that Owens was the man in the ski mask who pulled the trigger, and another said that Owens took credit for having shot the woman. In addition, Owens’ then girlfriend testified he had confessed to have shot the clerk. Authorities said Owens also confessed to a detective and an investigator who both testified for the state.
