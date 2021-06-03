Georgia Blueberry Festival returns this weekend

ALMA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Blueberry Festival returns Friday in Alma.
Organizers canceled the event last year in response to COVID-19. This year, the festivities will include a parade, live music, a stilt walker and all the blueberries you could ever want - including a blueberry pie eating contest.
”The festival is so important to this community because it brings in people from all over to come and enjoy what we grow,” Sponsorship Chairperson Ann Wildes said.
The Georgia Blueberry festival kicks off Friday, June 4 at 1:00 p.m. and continues through Saturday evening.
The parade will step off at 10:00 a.m. Saturday.
All the festivities will happen at Goldwasser Park in downtown Alma.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.