Good Samaritan, Coast Guard rescue 5 people from boat fire near Capers Inlet

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A good Samaritan and the Coast Guard rescued five people from a boat fire five miles east of Capers Inlet on Wednesday.
According to the Coast Guard, the survivors used a life raft after disembarking from the 57-foot boat.
“The good Samaritan Deliverance crew saw the fire and responded, recovering the survivors from the life raft, a report states,” Coast Guard officials said. “A Coast Guard Station Charleston 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew arrived on scene and transferred the survivors to the RBM and transited back to Station Charleston,” Coast Guard officials said.
Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received a call from the operator of the boat at 7:06 a.m., stating the 57-foot boat caught fire and five people were disembarking into in a life raft with life jackets.
“This case was a successful one due to the fact all five people had life jackets on and a life raft was able to get them safely off the burning vessel,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Max Alderman, RBM operator. “We want all mariners to always practice safe boating and make sure their safety equipment is checked regularly.”
No injuries were reported. The 57-foot boat is partially submerged and the fire is extinguished.
