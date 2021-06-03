Grant money helps fixup Statesboro alley

The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority started with an unappealing back street and turned it into an inviting place to stop. They had wanted to fix the spot up and saw a grant that would help cover materials. With a few ideas, they started painting and found tables and other pieces to help decorate. The Averitt Art Center uses these real windows as a pop up gallery for local artists. Director Allen Muldrew says even small projects like this help improve downtown overall.