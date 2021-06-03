Grant money helps fixup Statesboro alley

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - You might not think of an alley as attractive, but a new project in Statesboro turned one alleyway into a place to visit.
The alley on Seibald Street looks much different now thanks to a little grant money and a lot of creativity.
The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority started with an unappealing back street and turned it into an inviting place to stop. They had wanted to fix the spot up and saw a grant that would help cover materials. With a few ideas, they started painting and found tables and other pieces to help decorate. The Averitt Art Center uses these real windows as a pop up gallery for local artists. Director Allen Muldrew says even small projects like this help improve downtown overall.
“It was just a great one to start with and give people a vision of what can happen with a little bit of work, some time, and some great volunteers”.
He says they have already identified some additional alleys that could use this kind of treatment and hopes to do something similar in those.
The Italian theme is not by accident. They took inspiration from Statesboro’s sister city Monte Compatri.
Georgia Council for the Arts funded the materials through their Vibrant Community grants.
