Man paralyzed after accident learns to hunt in wheelchair

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Screven County man has spent decades learning how to hunt and fish again after a devastating injury.
Now, he and his best friend devote their time to sharing the experience with others who need a helping hand.
Jason Beard could have let his tragedy separate him from his passion for the outdoors. But he found resources, in people and products to help him overcome. His foundations help share that with others.
Beard became paralyzed in a diving accident the summer he graduated high school. During his rehab, he heard about adaptive hunting equipment for people in wheelchairs.
“It started early on, but technology has definitely evolved since then. They have track chairs now, shooting rests like I have now,” Beard said.
In recent years, he and his best friend, Kerry Terrell formed KT Team to assist people who want to experience hunting and fishing despite mobility issues. They raise funds to sponsor hunting trips and find equipment. They put hunters in touch with resources, including support teams to make the experience possible.
“Helping them regain some of the passions immediately. It is where our heart’s at.”
They’re hosting a benefit concert this weekend at Meldrim Woods Plantation with ticket sales around Statesboro and on the KT Team Facebook page.
He hopes the benefit this weekend raises money, but also awareness of what they’re trying to do to help others.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.