Multiple men arrested on sexual exploitation of minors charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Attorney General’s Office has arrested multiple men in connection with the sexual exploitation of minors.
D’Andre Lashaun Brown, 21, of Walterboro, S.C., was arrested on May 20 by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. Brown has been charged with two counts of 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Kenneth M. Owens, 39, of Anderson, S.C., was arrested on May 24 by the Anderson Police Department. Owens is charged with one count of 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Isaac Louis Mintz, 31, of Greer, S.C., was arrested on May 27 by the Greer Police Department. Mintz is charged with three counts of 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 3rd-degree seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Matthew James Tinker, 22, of Lexington, S.C., was arrested on May 29 by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. Tinker is charged with one count of 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Investigators say they received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to each suspect.
According to reports, each suspect distributed files of child sexual abuse material. Mintz was found to be in possession of child sexual abuse material.
Each case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
