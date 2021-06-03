Pedestrian injured after being hit by car near Oglethorpe Mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A car hit a pedestrian near the Oglethorpe Mall on Thursday night.
Savannah Police tell us one man was hit and he does have possible serious injuries. He is being taken to the hospital.
The Traffic Investigation Unit is on the way to Abercorn Street near Mall Boulevard to see what happened leading up to the crash.
There are still a lot of police on the scene so police are asking you to avoid the area.
We’ll continue to update you when we get more information.
