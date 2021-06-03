Savannah medical practice helping LGBTQ community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For many members of the LGBTQ community, it can be a massive challenge to find a healthcare provider that understands your exact needs. Luckily, there is one healthcare provider in Savannah who is trying to fill that gap.
“We see a wide range of clients, most of it from the Savannah area but we have people as far away as South Carolina, Florida, and even Alabama who come to us for care. Predominantly the LGBT community,” Starland Family Practice Dr. Raymond Martins said.
Starland Family Practice has been open for just over two years in the Savannah community. But they are not your average doctors. They specialize in care for the LGBTQ community.
“People who come out to medical providers are more likely to come back for care and have better health outcomes because of that,” Dr. Martins said.
It’s a need many people may not realize is necessary.
“Primary care for the entire LGBT community and there are specific needs for the community.”
The practice tries to be a safe space for anyone in the LGBT community. They understand a trans man or woman has different needs from a gay man, lesbian, or non-binary person.
“And we definitely are in an affirming place for them. The other important thing is we have resources within the community for those people,” Dr. Martins said.
As a primary care physician, they can tend to basic checkups and prescriptions, but they can do much more.
“Mental health is prevalent in all communities but especially in the LGBT community.”
They say they have a deep understanding of what many of their younger patients may be going through, and say the help they can provide is exactly why they want to get anyone in the LGBTQ community who may be struggling in their office
“Especially for like, LGBTQ youth, it’s important to enter healthcare earlier than later.”
And Starland Family Practice says even if they don’t have the exact service you need, you can still reach out because they might have the connection to get you what you want.
