Sen. Warnock tours Port of Savannah as infrastructure debate continues nationally

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the second time in a month, the Garden City Terminal got a visit from one of Georgia’s senators.
Sen. Raphael Warnock got an up-close look at port operations, even seeing first-hand how the massive ship-to-shore cranes pull containers off ships calling on the Port of Savannah.
On a dreary, rainy day, Sen. Warnock made the most of his visit, touring the Garden City Terminal and even getting in the cab of a ship-to-shore crane hundreds of feet in the air for a bird’s eye view.
“To go up in that crane is to get a birds eye view into the future, into what’s possible,” Sen. Warnock said.
Sen. Warnock recognized the ports as being a crucial part of the local, state, and national economy, and part of America’s critical infrastructure. The senator was asked about the progress of the upcoming infrastructure bill, and if it can pass.
“In a word, yes. And we have to find a way to do infrastructure. America needs a home improvement plan,” Sen. Warnock said. “And when I say infrastructure that means ports, it means airports, it means highways, bridges, yes, it means housing.”
Sen. Warnock says Democrats and Republicans are meeting to work out differences with what each side believes should be prioritized. Republicans think the Democrats’ proposal includes too many things that are not traditionally considered infrastructure like childcare.
“Hopefully, we can get a bi-partisan bill, but there are other options,” Sen. Warnock said.
Sen. Warnock did say the Biden administration is asking Congress to invest an additional $17 billion in inland waterways, coastal ports, land ports of entry and ferries through the American Jobs Plan, saying they’re all essential to national freight systems.
