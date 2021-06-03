State Supreme Court taking action on development on barrier island

“Building homes on the fragile Captain Sams Spit was a bad idea years ago when developer KDP first announced its plan to construct 50 homes there. The South Carolina Supreme Court drove home, for the third time, today that it’s still a bad idea. The fragile piece of sand is no place for a 2,380-foot steel wall, along with a roadway, stormwater management system, and utility lines, which would have been devastating to such an ecologically sensitive and fragile landscape. Captain Sams is a valuable public resource. We are celebrating this victory, and we will continue our fight to protect Captain Sams Spit.”