Thousands of dollars worth of building supplies stolen from Savannah man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bhritten Enmund has spent the past four months working on a Darling Street home for his family.
Which, of course, isn’t a cheap process.
“It don’t look like much just looking at it as the average person but each one of those boards is like $30 to $40 a piece. Hell, there’s forty of those boards going across,” said Enmund.
But when he stopped by the home earlier this week, there wasn’t much left.
“We kept all our lumber here, but as you can see, we’re basically left with scraps.”
That wasn’t all, “the further I went looking around my property the more I want to realize more and more things were missing,” said Enmund.
Things like vinyl siding, tools, brand-new scaffolding and a trailer built by his father.
“That trailer was like part of me and my father’s bond,” said Enmund.
All of it, gone only a day after he had brought the supplies to his property.
The only bright side, “the good Lord’s will my neighbor had a Ring that caught some guys in my yard.”
On the video a white truck and at least one man getting out walking into the backyard.
Although it’s not a perfect look he’s hopeful someone will recognize something.
“I would like to find the guys who did this man. If they could at least return the trailer back to me that would at least get me rolling.”
According to Enmund, even to buy half of what was taken would cost more than he originally paid for all it…leaving him to make some tough decisions going forward.
“You got to take money now from food and other resources to put towards that and go behind on bills. A lot of questions behind it man.”
Enmund did file a police report and it is currently under investigation.
If you have any information that could help identify the individuals who stole these supplies, you’re asked to call Savannah Police right away.
