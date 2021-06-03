THURSDAY | “Summer” storms are in the forecast!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Morning! Under a partly cloudy sky, an onshore flow is bringing spotty rain showers into the coastal-third, or so, of our area early this morning. A chance of spotty rain lingers through the morning commute.
Under A mix of sun and clouds, the temperatures approaches 80° before noon as new showers and storms begin to develop. The chance of rain peaks west of I-95 between 4 and 8 p.m. One, or two, storms may produce gustier winds and small hail, in addition to heavy rain and lots of lightning.
But, not everyone gets stormed on today.
Temperatures peak in the mid-80s in many spots this afternoon. The chance of rain diminishes back to just 10% or 20% this evening and tonight. Friday begins mostly dry and muggy. Temperatures peak in the mid-80s, or so, Friday afternoon with scattered showers and storms peaking in coverage between 3 and 7 p.m.
A similar weather pattern carries us into the weekend. You can be alerted to these hit-or-miss downpours in the WTOC Weather App.
Cutter
