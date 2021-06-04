63 weeks of ‘Friday Night Live’ with Savannah’s mayor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s Friday night and for thousands of people that means they tuned into Friday Night Live with Savannah Mayor Van Johnson on Facebook.
It has become quite the tradition as those residents and many others from around the country have tuned in for the last 63 weeks to not only have a conversation with the mayor, but also learn from experts about different issues.
It started during the pandemic as a way for the mayor to encourage residents to stay home, stay healthy and connected to the community while we were locked down. It has turned into what he calls “Date Night.”
“For us, we’re educating our community and they have the opportunity to be connected to us and I’m connected to them and that’s what makes us Savannah Strong,” said Mayor Johnson.
You can check out Friday Night Live every Friday at 8:30 p.m.
However, the mayor says he won’t be going live next Friday, but is looking forward to meeting the people who tune in every week in person, eventually.
