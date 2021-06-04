FRIDAY | Warm, muggy day with scattered downpours

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a partly cloudy sky, it’s warm and muggy. Temperatures are in the low to mid-70s and are forecast to remain there through the morning commute.
While a spotty rain shower cannot be ruled out, most are dry early this morning.
Sunshine sends temperatures into the lower 80s b noon and mid to upper 80s by early to mid-afternoon. As temperatures warm up, clouds will bubble up and showers, storms will develop. Scattered rain and storms are in the forecast through the afternoon and early evening. One, or two, may produce heavy rain and frequent lightning.
A similar pattern lingers into the weekend. Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday afternoons with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Keep the pool and beach plans, but also keep an eye on the first alert forecast and weather app.
A bit hotter, drier weather may build in by the end of next week.
Enjoy your weekend,
Cutter
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.