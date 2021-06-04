Group proposing to allow dogs on Tybee’s beach with restrictions

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A group of residents on Tybee Island are once again talking about the opportunity for dogs to be allowed on the beach.
As many know, it’s been a long time, more than several decades, since dogs were welcome to walk onto the beach.
A group of residents took a look at how other beaches near us, like Hilton Head Island, have their dog rules laid out and took some ideas from them to form their proposal. They say they’re hoping their plan for Tybee can be what it takes to finally get the ‘no pets allowed’ sign taken down.
The ‘pro dog proposal’ is one resident Kate Burns has been hard at work putting together.
“Why can’t we share this beach in a reasonable manner, protecting the environment,” asked Burns.
Burns points out that the proposal is extremely structured and it would start as just a pilot program. The proposal lists that dogs would only be allowed on the beach from November to March, after turtle nesting season, and in the area between 14th Street and Gulick.
“We’ve also chosen to only have them on leash. We feel that that’s more responsible and the dogs are with their owners.”
And in an effort to make it so the city isn’t taking on even more responsibility, Burns says they’ll have a group of volunteers who are dedicated to encouraging owners to follow the rules.
“This would mean you bring your bag and if you don’t have a bag on you when the code enforcer comes by to say hello, you could be fined for not having a bag.”
Alan Robertson is a Project Manager on the island and works closely with things like coastal resilience. He says when he was approached about this proposal he was concerned about a few environmental effects.
“It is the place where hundreds of thousands of shorebirds migrate to. It’s the place where these shorebirds need to come to feed and rest and regain their strength for the journey north,” said Robertson.
Robertson says there are three federally protected endangered bird species here and when the birds are disturbed it can become fatal for them.
Burns says according to their proposal, though, bird nesting season would not be disrupted.
“Every issue you see on Tybee is trying to balance the economic development of the city, that’s important, with the environmental issues, which are also important,” said Robertson.
Burns says if dogs were allowed on the beach it would have a positive economic impact because more people would choose Tybee as their vacation or day-trip destination.
“We want to hear peoples’ points of view. Yes, no, against, for. Tell us what you think,” said Burns.
On June 10, there will be a community discussion at the Old School Cafeteria from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Residents and property owners are also encouraged to take the dogs on the beach survey. Burns says nearly 300 people have already responded.
