Movie theaters & live venues hoping to make up for lost time

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As the saying goes, “the show must go on”
Despite a global pandemic, live performance venues and movie theaters have found a way to do just that.
“Was 2020 the worst year to open a theater? Yes. But we are still here because of our community,” says Front Porch Improv Co Artistic Director John R. Brennan.
Front Porch Improv in Savannah is now back to allowing full capacity to their live shows, “now that things are kind of opening up, we’re thrilled to have people back,” said Brennan.
It would seem the people are thrilled to have them back as well.
“I think people are hungry and they now know how valuable it is just be around your community and to be around someone else. Live theater, just from what we saw already, people are hungry for it,” Brennan says.
But despite a strong return, when it comes to making up for what they lost?
Brennan says, “no, we won’t. But we’re still here.”
That’s the tough reality for many in the entertainment industry, including movie theaters
{Falgun Patel}
“Unfortunately, what’s gone is gone I don’t think we’ll be able to make up for what’s lost at this point,” says Royal Cinemas Pooler Owner Falgun Patel.
But like Front Porch, Royal Cinemas is banking on bouncing back.
“We have seen a surge of more patrons that feel safe to come to the theater,” Patel says.
Just last week Royal Cinemas also returned to full capacity, but in order to keep seats filled they’ll need big titles playing.
“In the theater industry it’s not about a big weekend it’s about what movies are releasing,” said Patel.
Similar to live venues Patel believes the best is yet to come.
“This is the start of the summer season. This is where it’s going to be happening, we’re hoping.”
Royal Cinemas will be returning to their pre pandemic hours starting next weekend June 11 they’ll be open from noon to 10 p.m.
Royal Cinemas will be returning to their pre pandemic hours starting next weekend June 11 they'll be open from noon to 10 p.m.
