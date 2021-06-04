Planning underway for hurricane season on Tybee Island

This time last year, city officials on Tybee Island were scrambling to figure out how to alter their hurricane preparedness plan in order to keep their staff safe amidst the pandemic. City Manager Shawn Gillen says one big thing they changed was reducing their critical workforce team to 30 people instead of 80. Gillen says this will still apply this year to hopefully help keep people safe from getting COVID. This team of people are the first people back on the island after evacuating. Also underway, the city is working on putting shutters up on city-owned buildings, thanks to a FEMA grant.