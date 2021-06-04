Planning underway for hurricane season on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Now that we are officially in hurricane season, city officials in places like Tybee Island are beginning their preparations.
Last year, the pandemic changed a lot of their usual plans and the city is saying that most of those changes will still apply for this season.
City officials on Tybee say they’re experienced and ready for whatever effect hurricane season could have on the island this year and that it’s never too early for people to start thinking about their evacuation plans.
This time last year, city officials on Tybee Island were scrambling to figure out how to alter their hurricane preparedness plan in order to keep their staff safe amidst the pandemic. City Manager Shawn Gillen says one big thing they changed was reducing their critical workforce team to 30 people instead of 80. Gillen says this will still apply this year to hopefully help keep people safe from getting COVID. This team of people are the first people back on the island after evacuating. Also underway, the city is working on putting shutters up on city-owned buildings, thanks to a FEMA grant.
“One of the things that was very time consuming for us in an evacuation scenario was the boarding up of the windows by the DPW crew. That takes them a couple of days because it’s just very time consuming. There’s a lot of windows and a lot of different buildings. Now we have the storm shutters. It cuts that time by probably 2/3 if not more,” said City Manager Shawn Gillen.
Gillen says over the next few months his team will continue to have discussions about various scenarios and re-entry plans.
You can find the Hurricane Registry Application below:
