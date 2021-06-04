Savannah mayor, city leaders mark Gun Violence Awareness Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday, you may have seen many wearing the color orange to raise awareness about gun violence.
City leaders and the community honored the memory of the victims who lost their lives Friday evening.
“I wear orange because I’ve lost sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, mothers and fathers to gun violence in our community. I don’t have to know all their names but they a part of the community, they belong to me,” said Mayor Van Johnson.
State and city leaders and advocates for eradicating gun violence like Olga Williams gathered at Johnson Square for National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
“I have a daughter who’s only brother is gone. It was important for me to come out today because my husband lost his only son,” said Williams.
Williams’ “bonus” son Dominique was killed in 2015. He was just 17-years-old.
“It’s something that has change my families life forever. Dominique was a talented, athletic, inspirational, wonderful young man,” said Williams.
Gun violence hits home for many in our community, especially our city leaders.
“I lost a son and all of our son’s blood which is red and when you die or get shot or you get stab, everybody’s blood is what color? It’s red and so if we don’t continue to fight together we’re going to continue to die together,” said District 3 Alderwoman Linda Wilder Bryan.
“We were orange because we stand with members of our community to address and show the serious nature of gun violence in our community in our communities,” said Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter.
The mayor commemorated June 4t as National Gun Violence Awareness Day in the city.
Advocates say they won’t stop bringing attention to the issue until they’ve put an end to it.
“Gun violence needs to stop and I wanna raise attention to it and if wearing an orange shirt is going to bring awareness to gun violence that’s what I’m gonna do,” said Williams.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.