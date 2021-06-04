Savannah Police highlight importance of National SAFE Day, securing firearms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - June 4th is National SAFE Day, a day with the goal of reducing child deaths by promoting responsible gun ownership.
The day is also about empowering parents to ask about guns in homes their children visit.
WTOC spoke with Savannah Police about what free resources they have for gun owners to make sure their firearms are secure.
The ‘SAFE’ in National SAFE Day stands for Secure all firearms, Ask questions about unsecured firearms in homes your child visits, Frequently talk with your children about the dangers of firearms and Educate and Empower others to be SAFE.
Savannah Police emphasized these steps today because unfortunately, they do get the occasional call of accidental shootings, typically involving teenage boys.
“Nobody should ever have to respond to those kinds of calls or even call 911 for something like that. So if there’s anyway that we can insure that it doesn’t happen to our community, we’ll take every step that that requires,” said APO Samantha Sosbe.
If gun owners don’t have gun safes, the next best thing are gun locks.
Sgt. Shawn Kinzer, a Senior Firearms Instructor with Savannah Police said, “These locks are actually really durable. You’d have to get a big chain cutter to cut it.”
Sgt. Shawn Kinzer demonstrated how the locks can keep kids or anyone else other than the key holder from using a locked gun.
“You can’t take a magazine and put it in here because it won’t fit because the locks in there. If for some reason someone is able to put a bullet in by itself, when the slide goes forward it’s going to keep it out of battery, because the slides not seated all the way forward, and the trigger won’t work.”
The gun locks are free and available at police headquarters as well as every Savannah Police precinct around the city. You can pick up as many as you need, no questions asked.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.