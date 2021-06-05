Community Garden harvest feeds dozens

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Food insecurity has become a growing concern and the COVID-19 pandemic has only increased that need. In fact, the local HERO Database showed food assistance was the most requested service in the first 11 months of 2020. But community gardens are hoping to help solve some of these issues.
It’s a single lot in Garden City that fed more than 60 families Saturday alone thanks to the love and care of their neighbors.
“It’s about helping individuals be successful from a quality of life perspective,” said Donna Williams, Community Development Liaison with Center Parc Credit Union.
On Saturday neighbors in Garden City could pull up and get a bag full of free food, some of it grown in the Garden City Homestead Associations lot. It’s full of tomatoes, cabbage, corn and more.
The garden not only provides access to fresh food, but beautifies the neighborhood, encourages physical activity, education and community. This is just one of nine gardens sponsored by Center Parc Credit Union.
“Food is a necessity we know that and it’s a problem for many people even military, you know even individuals that work,” said Donna Williams. “So this means a great deal for us to be able to be a part of this movement, I call community garden movement, of not only getting people food, but getting people nutritious healthy food and helping them understand that this is something that they can grow and do themselves.”
In addition to the fourth harvest of the garden, they offered recipes using the homegrown vegetables and more. As they continue to care for the crops leaders say neighbors can take what they need from the community garden.
