Savannah pediatricians’ office helps vaccinate 12-15 year old patients

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Less than a month ago Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for use in 12 to 15-year-olds. Since then, thousands of teens across the state have signed up to get their shot.
Local efforts have been ongoing to help, like at Pediatric Associates of Savannah where they held a second dose clinic on Saturday. Together their staff was able to vaccinate about 300 12 to15-year-olds.
While vaccine hesitancy has been a challenge in Georgia, their patients signed up because of the support and knowledge they received.
“Nationwide only about 30 to 40 percent of people are getting this vaccine,” said Dr. Ben Spitalnick, of Pediatric Associates of Savannah. “In our own population we’re seeing a very high uptake in our practice, but overall we know in Savannah there is a lot of resistance and we’re doing everything we can at every opportunity to teach and counsel advise and hopefully get as many shots in arms as we can.”
Pediatric Associates of Savannah serves about 17,000 patients from infants up to those 21 years old and says of those who are eligible to get the vaccine about 50 percent have. Some who came to their clinic say this expansion to younger teens was critical as now their whole family can be vaccinated. It’s a big relief after a year of fear and unknowns.
“It just makes us feel safe when we go out in public,” said Wendy McDonald, mother of 15-year-old Austin McDonald.
Wendy brought Austin in for his long-anticipated second shot.
“I wanted the vaccine, just to be safe,” said Austin McDonald, after getting his second dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
He spent half the school year learning virtually from home because he’s at high risk for COVID-19.
“Austin had cancer when he was eight years old and so all the treatments have affected his lungs,” explained his mother. “So, that was a main factor in getting the shot, just to make sure that we protect ourselves for him.”
He’s hopeful for what will happen next, like going on their family vacation to Mount Rushmore which was delayed.
Dr. Spitalnick say even if kids aren’t high risk, families should consider vaccination as it’s been proven safe and effective.
“Just because kids aren’t as severely impacted, just because they don’t have as high of a hospitalization rate doesn’t mean that they don’t deserve protection,” explained Dr. Spitalnick. “They do deserve protection, they do get sick, they do get hospitalized, they do have secondary effects from COVID that we’re just learning about. Protection is far safer and effective then letting them get the disease.”
So far Dr. Spitalnick says they haven’t seen any severe reactions in kids, but they do have similar responses to the vaccine like adults including fevers, chills and more.
Those who got the vaccine Saturday say they are excited for what the summer has in store because of their choice, but Dr. Spitalnick says it’s not too late for others to make an appointment before school resumes this fall.
“The vaccines were authorized to be given not only within two weeks of each other, but at the same day and time as each other,” said Dr. Spitalnick. “So, if you are getting your back to school vaccines anyway that’s the perfect time to also get your COVID vaccine along with it.”
Doctors say those still with questions should reach out to a trusted health advisor.
There are several ongoing vaccine clinics and pop-up events if you are looking to schedule or get your COVID-19 vaccine.
