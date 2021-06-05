Savannah Police investigate shooting at hotel on Abercorn Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting at a hotel on Abercorn Street on Saturday.
A man was shot outside of the Quality Inn Midtown at 7100 Abercorn Street, according to police. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
There is no word yet on what led up to the shooting or any suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal by clicking here. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.