SC reports 178 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control said it verified 178 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday from the latest batch of test results.
The report also included another 111 probable cases, along with 16 deaths and zero probable deaths.
That brings the state’s totals to 492,194 confirmed cases, 101,754 probable cases, 8,593 confirmed deaths and 1,159 probable deaths.
Saturday’s report included results from 13,770 tests with a 2.0% positive rate.
DHEC says more than 7.9 million COVID-19 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.
