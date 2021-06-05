Storms develop again Sunday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday morning starts off with temperatures near 70 degrees with a few spotty showers possible in the morning in the Lowcountry.
Sunday Tybee Tides: 6.7′ 6:03AM I 12:18PM 0.9′ I 6:25PM 7.9′
It’ll be another warm and muggy day with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s away from the coastline.
Spotty showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon, with pockets of heavy rain and lightning. These showers and storms will push inland throughout the afternoon with pockets of heavy rain and lightning.
This trend continues into Monday, with showers starting earlier the day lingering into the afternoon.
Temperatures will be warmer during the second half of the work week with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s with spotty afternoon rain.
Tropical Update:
The entire Atlantic basin remains calm at this time. There are no areas of interest, but the WTOC Weather Team will keep a close eye on any possible development.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.