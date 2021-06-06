Glynn County Police investigating a homicide

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Glynn County Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night.
Police say they responded to the area of 3132 Cypress Mill Road just before 11:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot.
Officials say a caller, who identified themselves as a pizza delivery driver, said a man was trying to rob him and he then shot the person in self-defense.
When police arrived on scene, they found a man dead with a gunshot wound.
Police say no criminal charges have been filled at this time.
The investigation in ongoing.
Anyone with information on this incident, you are asked to call the Glynn county Police Department at 912-554-7807.
