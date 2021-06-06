At least 10 people shot overnight in New Orleans in 3 separate shootings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - At least 10 people were shot overnight, including eight people in one incident in New Orleans East.
That shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 10100 block of the South I-10 Service Road.
The New Orleans Police Dept. says of those eight injured, one woman is listed in critical condition after being shot in the face. The other seven are reported to have graze wounds.
New Orleans EMS transported two victims to the hospital. The others were taken by private vehicles.
LSU criminologist Dr. Peter Scharf says New Orleans is seeing a wave of violent crimes nearly double what they were just two years ago in 2019, with an average of 18 people murdered per month.
But he says it’s the wave of mass shootings nationwide that are the real concern.
“A mass shooting is defined by four or more victims in a particular location. This qualifies,” Scharf said. “We’ve had 225 mass shootings in 2021 so far. Are mass shootings the new normal?”
Just moments before the New Orleans East shooting, a 29-year-old man was shot in the 800 block of Poydras Street.
Amy Larriviere lives just above where the shooting happened.
“All I heard was about ten gunshots. We weren’t sure if it was fireworks or gunshots,” Larriviere said.
Others visitors say they heard several shots fired from their hotel room.
“It’s horrible. It’s sad. I mean, we love living in this city,” Larriviere said.
“Like the last couple weekends there’s more people in the city which is wonderful, but they’re going to stop coming if we keep having shootings.”
“They don’t come, the tax base gets reduced. We have less money for EMTs, trauma surgeons, and police officers,” Scharf said.
“The commercial impact...we don’t know what it is but it’s definitely not good.”
Then just before 2 a.m., a male was shot in the leg in the 1500 block of Canal Street. He was taken to the hospital.
No arrests have been reported in any of these shootings.
