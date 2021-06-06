The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force remembers D-Day on 77th anniversary

It’s a day when everything changed. A day soldiers knew would be different. A day we remember now, 77 years later. The Mighty Eighth played a critical role not only in World War II, but also on D-day. That’s a story Gray is happy to tell. Like while at the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum’s World War II Weekend alongside a P-51 Mustang. The Allied Airmen’s Preservation Society hosted the Mighty Eighth to share their role in the war.