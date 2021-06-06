Showers & storms return Monday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday morning starts out with temperatures in the lower 70s with mostly dry roads.
We’ll see a similar setup compared to Sunday, with showers developing closer to the coast around lunchtime, pushing inland during the afternoon and evening. These storms will once again be able to produce locally heavy rain along with lightning.
Monday Tybee Tides: 6.6′ 7:00AM I 0.2′ 1:07PM I 7.7′ 7:20PM
Our chance for storms is more isolated than scattered on Tuesday and Wednesday, but we won’t be completely dry across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire. Temperatures crank back up to the lower 90 for the second half of the work week into the weekend as we settle into a summertime pattern. Heat, humidity & daily rain chances are here to stay.
Tropical Update:
There is a low-end chance (20%) for tropical development in the southwestern Caribbean Sea at the end of the work week. Nothing concerning, but we will keep you updated!
