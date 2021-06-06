Storms last into the evening, more to come on Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Most of the rain will remain west of I-95 for the rest of the day, with drier conditions closer to the coast.
No matter where you are, it will be humid. If you have outdoor plans, have your lightning alerts turned on in the WTOC Weather App and head inside if you hear thunder!
Monday Tybee Tides: 6.6′ 7:00AM I 0.2′ 1:07PM I 7.7′ 7:20PM
Monday morning starts out with temperatures in the lower 70s with mostly dry roads. We’ll see a similar setup compared to Sunday, with showers developing closer to the coast around lunchtime, pushing inland during the afternoon and evening. These storms will once again be able to produce locally heavy rain along with lightning.
Our chance for storms is more isolated than scattered on Tuesday and Wednesday, but we won’t be completely dry across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire. Temperatures crank back up to the lower 90 for the second half of the work week into the weekend as we settle into a summertime pattern. Heat, humidity & daily rain chances are here to stay.
Tropical Update:
The Atlantic Basin remains calm, with no signals of development over the next five days. You can always get the latest tropical information on wtoc.com under the hurricane center tab!
-Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
