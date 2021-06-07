Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 6-7-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will influence our weather this week at the surface. Plenty of upper level moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean will remain over us. This will keep a chance for mainly afternoon showers and storms everyday. Widespread severe storms are not expected at this time but rainfall could be locally heavy for some. Temps will be very seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows near 70. Rain chances decrease Tuesday through Friday and temps should warm back into the 90s.