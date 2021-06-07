Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 6-7-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will influence our weather this week at the surface. Plenty of upper level moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean will remain over us. This will keep a chance for mainly afternoon showers and storms everyday. Widespread severe storms are not expected at this time but rainfall could be locally heavy for some. Temps will be very seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows near 70. Rain chances decrease Tuesday through Friday and temps should warm back into the 90s.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs 82-89.
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers through midnight, lows 70-77.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Tuesday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms through midnight, lows in the low 70s.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers through midnight, lows in the low 70s.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 70s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a20% chance for showers and storms through midnight, lows in the low to mid 70s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
TROPICS: No tropical development is expected in the next 3 days. Low pressure is expected to develop in the western Caribbean Sea Thursday or Friday. The system has a 20% of development before moving inland over Central America.
COASTAL WATERS FORECAST: Today: S winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 2-3 ft. Tonight: S winds at 10-15 kt, seas 2-3 ft. Tuesday: S winds at 5-10 kt, seas 2-3 ft.
