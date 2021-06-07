Dr. Murray Arkin, MD, one of Savannah’s first allergists, has died at 93

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dr. Murray Arkin, MD of Savannah died on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the age of 93. Dr. Arkin practiced Internal Medicine for more than 45 years. He served as one of Savannah’s first allergists, and he was among the founders of Medical Associates of Savannah, the city’s first multi-specialty group.
Dr. Arkin had served on the Memorial Medical Board for 13 years, including a period as Chairman of the Board.
He also served as a past president of the Jewish Educational Alliance and the Savannah Jewish Federation. He was also a recipient of the Levy award.
Dr. Arkin was married to his wife June for over 60 years. He was a father to three boys, grandfather to eight grandchildren, and great grandfather to two great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 8 in Bonaventure Cemetery. You can read the full obituary for Dr. Arkin below.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.